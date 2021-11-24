4 Turkey Day Runs to Get You Moving

You’ve probably put a lot of thought into what goes on the Thanksgiving table and who’s going to be sitting around it — but how about some exercise before the big meal?

You can get moving with any of these D.C.-area turkey trots set.

In downtown D.C, the 20th annual Trot for Hunger kicks off Thursday morning from Freedom Plaza. There’s a 1-miler and a 5K, plus a family festival at the end. You don’t need to be a serious runner to participate. The D.C. trot benefits SO OTHER MIGHT EAT, and at last check, they were very close to hitting their goal of raising half a million dollars.

Alexandria's Turkey Trot is happening Thursday morning in Del Ray, where they’ve been running this race annually for 46 years. If you want to spectate, there’s a whole group of elite runners hoping to break records. All levels are welcome to participate; you can even run with your dog.

Bethesda is keeping their Turkey Chase virtual this year, giving you a bunch of options to get the cardio in on your own. They’ve also got a one-mile and 400-yard swim and a bike option available too, put on by the YMCA Bethesda Chevy Chase and the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary Club.

Laurel's 17th annual Turkey Trot keeps it super-local. The event benefits Laurel Assistance and Referral Services, helping people in Laurel who are going through tough times to find stability. This race is back in person this year with a both a 5K and 1-mile trot Thursday morning.