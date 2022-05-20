4 People Hit by Car in Annandale; 1 Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Four people were struck by a vehicle in Annandale, Virginia, just before noon Friday, leaving at least one victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victims were hit in the 7200 block of Maple Place, Fairfax County police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver left the road and hit four pedestrians, police said. All of those pedestrians were taken to a hospital; one has injuries that are considered life-threatening. The driver of the car and a passenger were also taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Police said that at this point in their investigation, the crash did not appear to be intentional.

Chopper4 video showed a stopped sedan with both the driver's and passenger's side front doors left open.

Maple Place is closed between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue. Crash reconstruction detectives are on the scene.

