4 more men sentenced for 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson's DC murder

The remaining four of the six men convicted in the fatal 2018 shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson were sentenced in D.C. Superior Court Friday.

Qujuan Thomas, 24, was sentenced to 68 years in prison, 23-year-old Darrise Jeffers was sentenced to 35 years, 25-year-old Quentin Michals got 40 years and 27-year-old Gregory Taylor was sentenced to 65 years, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. The members of the Wellington Park Crew were convicted June 13.

Two other gang members -- 23-year-old Isaiah Murchison and 21-year-old Marquell Cobbs -- were previously sentenced.

Five of the men were convicted of murder. Cobbs was found guilty of conspiring with those five men to commit a crime of violence.

In the early evening of July 16, 2018, masked gunmen jumped out of an Infiniti sedan and opened fire on a group of people inside the courtyard of an apartment complex on Clay Terrace in Northeast D.C. The gunmen fired more than 50 shots before driving away.

Makiyah, who was sitting on a front porch, was killed, and four others were wounded.

Makiyah was the youngest of four siblings. She had recently finished fourth grade and celebrated her 10th birthday.

Prosecutors said the defendants bragged about the shooting in music videos.