Five men have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, and a sixth man is guilty of conspiring with the others before the shooting.

Four of the five men convicted of first-degree premeditated murder were found guilty on all 19 counts they faced, including multiple assault with intent to kill charges, conspiracy, being a member of a gang and possession of a firearm.

In the early evening of July 16, 2018, masked gunmen jumped out of an Infiniti sedan and opened fire on a group of people inside the courtyard of an apartment complex at Clay Terrace in Northeast D.C. The gunmen fired more than 60 shots before driving away.

Makiyah, who was getting ice cream from an ice cream truck, died, and four others were wounded.

The getaway car, which police said was stolen, was found in Oxon Hill, Maryland, days after the shooting. A woman who was the victim of a carjacking told News4 the car was hers.

Prosecutors said the defendants bragged about the shooting in music videos.

Wilson was the youngest of four siblings and had recently finished the fourth grade and celebrated her 10th birthday.