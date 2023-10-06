2 men to be sentenced for 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson's DC murder

Two of the six men convicted in the deadly 2018 shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson will be sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on Friday.

Isaiah Murchison, 23, is one of five men convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, multiple counts of assault with intent to kill, conspiracy, being a member of a gang and possession of a firearm in the 2018 shooting.

Marquell Cobbs, 21, was convicted of conspiring with those five men to commit a crime of violence.

The two members of the "Wellington Park Crew," as they've been called by prosecutors, are the first to be sentenced in the case.

In the early evening of July 16, 2018, masked gunmen jumped out of an Infiniti sedan and opened fire on a group of people inside the courtyard of an apartment complex on Clay Terrace in Northeast D.C. The gunmen fired more than 50 shots before driving away.

10-year-old Makiyah, who was sitting on a front porch, died, and four others were wounded.

Makiyah was the youngest of four siblings. She had recently finished fourth grade and celebrated her 10th birthday.

Prosecutors said the defendants bragged about the shooting in music videos.

Cobbs and Murchison, along with the other four men, were convicted in June.

The murder charge carries a sentence of 30 years to life.

The sentencing hearings for the other four men involved are scheduled for Oct. 20.