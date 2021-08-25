3rd Street Tunnel to Stay Partially Closed for Days After Water Main Break

A portion of the 3rd Street Tunnel is likely to remain closed for days after water from a broken pipe gushed onto the roadway Monday morning, officials say.

Drivers should expect all southbound lanes of the tunnel between New York and Massachusetts avenues NW to remain closed for “several days,” DC Water said in an update Wednesday morning.

All northbound lanes are open north of Massachusetts Avenue.

BREAKING - city official tells @nbcwashington, 3rd street tunnel southbound from NY Ave to Mass Ave expected to remain closed for SEVERAL more days because of ongoing cleanup after that water main break. @First4Traffic @melissamollet pic.twitter.com/mQlE8MuSGc — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 25, 2021

8-25 10 AM UPDATE - Overnight, crews completed repairs to the water main in the 3rd Street Tunnel. The break was on an 8-inch main running through the tunnel. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kH5sxMd8hL — DC Water (@dcwater) August 25, 2021

An 8-inch water main broke on Monday and sent water cascading down the tunnel’s walls, creating “an ugly, urban version of Luray Caverns,” in the words of News4’s legendary Pat Collins. The water damaged the roadway, necessitating its closure.

Drivers were told on Monday to expect significant backups. Six buildings had no water service or low water pressure. Service was later restored.

D.C. police received an initial report of a sinkhole and then officials found the water main break.

The water main was fixed early Wednesday but cleanup work continues.

