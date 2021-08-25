3rd Street Tunnel

3rd Street Tunnel to Stay Partially Closed for Days After Water Main Break

An 8-inch water main broke and sent water cascading down the tunnel’s walls, creating “an ugly, urban version of Luray Caverns,” in the words of Pat Collins

By NBC Washington Staff

A portion of the 3rd Street Tunnel is likely to remain closed for days after water from a broken pipe gushed onto the roadway Monday morning, officials say.

Drivers should expect all southbound lanes of the tunnel between New York and Massachusetts avenues NW to remain closed for “several days,” DC Water said in an update Wednesday morning. 

All northbound lanes are open north of Massachusetts Avenue.

An 8-inch water main broke on Monday and sent water cascading down the tunnel’s walls, creating “an ugly, urban version of Luray Caverns,” in the words of News4’s legendary Pat Collins. The water damaged the roadway, necessitating its closure.

Drivers were told on Monday to expect significant backups. Six buildings had no water service or low water pressure. Service was later restored. 

D.C. police received an initial report of a sinkhole and then officials found the water main break. 

The water main was fixed early Wednesday but cleanup work continues. 

