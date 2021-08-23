Sinkhole Reported in Third Street Tunnel; Roads Closed

D.C.'s Third Street Tunnel is closed during the Monday morning rush hour after a sinkhole was reported, police say.

The tunnel is closed until further notice at New York Avenue and Fourth Street NW, police said in a statement. Initially only southbound lanes were closed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Several surface streets nearby also are closed. Police warned of "significant gridlock" in the area.

Photos and video taken inside the tunnel show large amounts of standing water.

MPD is working with @DDOTDC and @DCDPW to direct traffic and ensure the public’s safety in this area. More images of the 3rd Street Tunnel below: pic.twitter.com/O6e3CYIGwZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 23, 2021

UPATE: Additional Closures

Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel

Mass Ave Ramp into the 3rd Street Tunnel

200 block of K St NW (tunnel overpass)

New Jersey and K Street, NW (Westbound and Northbound)

3rd and K Street, NW (Eastbound) — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 23, 2021

News4 is headed to the scene now. Information wasn’t immediately released on the size of the sinkhole that was reported or its possible cause.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.