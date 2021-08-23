Sinkhole Reported in Third Street Tunnel; Roads Closed

D.C.'s Third Street Tunnel is closed during the Monday morning rush hour after a sinkhole was reported, police say.
The tunnel is closed until further notice at New York Avenue and Fourth Street NW, police said in a statement. Initially only southbound lanes were closed.
Several surface streets nearby also are closed. Police warned of "significant gridlock" in the area.
Photos and video taken inside the tunnel show large amounts of standing water.
News4 is headed to the scene now. Information wasn’t immediately released on the size of the sinkhole that was reported or its possible cause.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.