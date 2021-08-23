sinkhole

Sinkhole Reported in Third Street Tunnel; Roads Closed

By NBC Washington Staff

third street tunnel sinkhole water
Metropolitan Police Department

D.C.'s Third Street Tunnel is closed during the Monday morning rush hour after a sinkhole was reported, police say. 

The tunnel is closed until further notice at New York Avenue and Fourth Street NW, police said in a statement. Initially only southbound lanes were closed. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Several surface streets nearby also are closed. Police warned of "significant gridlock" in the area.

Photos and video taken inside the tunnel show large amounts of standing water. 

News4 is headed to the scene now. Information wasn’t immediately released on the size of the sinkhole that was reported or its possible cause. 

sinkhole Aug 11

Car Submerged in Maryland Sinkhole After Man Drove In: Officials

southwest dc Jul 1

Residents of DC Apartment Building Alarmed by ‘Sinkholes' Following Surfside Collapse

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

sinkholeThird Street Tunnel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us