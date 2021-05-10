3 Wounded in Stabbings at Psychiatric Institute in DC

Three people were stabbed at a psychiatric facility in Northwest D.C. on Sunday night.

Investigators say patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington went after fellow patients. D.C. police said they arrested three suspects in the attack, which happened just before 9 p.m.

Three victims went to a hospital with minor injuries.

More information, including what led up to the attack, was not immediately available.

The Psychiatric Institute of Washington is located on Wisconsin Avenue NW, in D.C.'s Tenleytown neighborhood.