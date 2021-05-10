DC

3 Wounded in Stabbings at Psychiatric Institute in DC

WRC-TV

Three people were stabbed at a psychiatric facility in Northwest D.C. on Sunday night.

Investigators say patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington went after fellow patients. D.C. police said they arrested three suspects in the attack, which happened just before 9 p.m.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three victims went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Local

Virginia 55 mins ago

Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares Wins GOP Nomination for Attorney General

missing baby 1 hour ago

2-Month-Old Boy Still Missing in DC

More information, including what led up to the attack, was not immediately available.

The Psychiatric Institute of Washington is located on Wisconsin Avenue NW, in D.C.'s Tenleytown neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

DCCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us