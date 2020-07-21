Crime and Courts

3 Shot in Outbreak of Overnight Shootings in DC

Three people were reported injured in shootings across three quadrants of the District

By Sophia Barnes

Police investigate a shooting near East Capitol and 53rd streets Northeast.

" data-ellipsis="false">

D.C. Police are investigating at least four overnight shootings Tuesday that damaged a home and left at least three people injured.

Around 12:35 a.m., D.C. Police responded to the 5300 block of East Capitol Street in Northeast for reports of a shooting. One victim was taken for medical care from the scene.

Police haven't confirmed any information about the victim.

Around 12:50 a.m., 10 rounds were fired into a home on Uhland Terrace in Northeast. Police are looking for a dark-colored vehicle in that case. No one was reported injured.

Just a few minutes later, a man was shot on the 200 block of Newcomb Street Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when taken for treatment.

Another man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near 14th Street and Taylor Street in Northwest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The rash of shootings overnight Tuesday comes as D.C. residents were troubled by violence during the weekend. In Columbia Heights, a man was killed and eight others were shot when a man opened fire on a busy street.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

