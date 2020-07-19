Man Killed, Several Shot in Columbia Heights, Police Say

One man has died and at least six others were injured Sunday evening in a shooting in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Spring Rd NW, a spokesperson for D.C. police said.

D.C. police said seven people were shot, and fire and rescue officials told News4 medics transported nine total people from the scene to hospitals.

Five people were critically hurt, fire and rescue officials told News4.

D.C. police have closed off 14th St. NW between Otis Place and Randolph St. NW and Spring Rd. between Spring Place and Holmead Place NW.

Police are still searching for possible suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

#breaking update - SEVEN adults shot and wounded at 14th and Spring NW DC. We are live at 6. pic.twitter.com/dfeSlbitWZ — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) July 19, 2020

Scene of multiple shooting 14th and Spring NW pic.twitter.com/MHeUqyTu0M — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) July 19, 2020

