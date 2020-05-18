DC Mayor Expected to Announce City Budget Cuts

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is speaking now. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C.’s mayor is expected to announce millions in cuts to the city’s budget Monday as the coronavirus hits the District’s economy hard.

D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt said last month that the District faces a budget shortfall of $722 million this year. A deficit of $774 million is expected for 2021.

"We’re assuming this is going to be a slow recovery beginning in the summer of 2020," he said. "The stock market will recover but not until 2021 in a material way."

Bowser said then that she was looking at creative ways to cut costs.

"We're looking very hard and making sure that we can maintain all the services that effect our residents," she said.

