3 Pedestrians Killed in Montgomery County, Including 2 Hit-and-Runs: Police

At least three pedestrians were struck and killed in separate crashes in Montgomery County on Monday evening, including two fatal hit-and-runs, police say.

The first crash occurred shortly after sunset, about 5:30 p.m. Monday, just off the Beltway near New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road, in the Hillandale area, police said.

A 70-year-old man from Adelphi was struck and killed as he was crossing the road. The driver, who was in a grey Toyota Camry, stayed on the scene, police said. No charges have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.

Several miles away, a driver struck a woman crossing Veirs Mill Road at Ferrara Avenue in Wheaton about 6:20 p.m., then drove away without rendering aid, Montgomery County police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC Washington reported.

Police are looking for a silver or light blue Volkswagen Passat with possible damage to the grille, windshield and side mirror.

A 32-year-old man was struck and killed on the Capital Beltway near Colesville Road about 11 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

The driver did not stay on the scene, police said. The victim was identified as Danny Junior Beckford, police said. It’s unclear why he was walking along the interstate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police.

The crashes occurred a day after a snowstorm, rain and ice hit the D.C. area. Police didn't immediately say if slick road conditions played a role in any of the deaths.

