Woman Killed in Montgomery County Hit-and-Run: Police

By Briana Trujillo

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross a street in Montgomery County, authorities said. 

The victim was struck at around 6:22 p.m. Monday while crossing Veirs Mill Road at Ferrara Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

More details about the victim were not provided.

Montgomery County police are searching for the driver of a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat, who drove off “without rendering aid to the pedestrian,” police said.

The vehicle in question may also have damage to the front bumper, grille, side mirror or windshield, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-279-8000 or Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.

