DC Snowstorm: Roads Slick, Schools Closed Monday

Snow, rain and ice have left roads slick and many schools closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. Storm Team4 says to expect potentially damaging winds on what's a snow day for many.

News4 is in Weather Alert mode and has team coverage of how the storm is affecting life in our region.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Many main roads are slick but not snow-covered, after crews pretreated roads days in advance in many areas. Be careful, though: Many side streets are in rough shape.

A number of school districts across the region closed schools Monday. Go here for a full list.

Some households are coping with power outages. Dominion Energy reported over 450, REC had 115 and Pepco had nearly 100.

A wind advisory will be in effect for D.C. and areas including Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Winds of 20-25 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are expected, the National Weather Service said. Go here for a full list of weather alerts.

More passing snow and rain showers are expected Monday. Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said bursts of rain and snow will lift out of the area as strong northwest winds arrive.

No significant additional accumulations of snow are expected Monday, but the snowfall we got Sunday has left many roads slushy. We’ll have daytime melting and a solid refreeze Monday night.

Raindrops for some and snowflakes for many here at 5am. These bursts of rain and snow will be lifting out of the area over the next few hours as STRONG Northwest winds arrive. Gusts to near 50mph are likely. News4Today is up and running. Join us for all the latest information. pic.twitter.com/DMdF9wOngj — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 17, 2022

More passing rain AND SNOW showers expected today. No significant, additional accumulations of snow but what we had on Sunday has left many roads quite slushy. Plenty of daytime melting but a solid re-freeze is coming tonight. Join me on News4Today for a look at the week ahead. pic.twitter.com/phQDcJIApT — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 17, 2022

Snow Totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

We’re tracking snowfall in the region. Most areas in and near D.C. have seen about 2 or 3 inches. Here’s what we have so far:

Reagan National Airport: 2.6 inches

Dulles International Airport: 2.3 inches

Baltimore/Washington International Airport: 2.0 inches

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Virginia State Police said traffic came to a standstill on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County for several hours Sunday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab of the truck disconnected from the trailer in the northbound lanes. Two additional crashed occurred in the traffic backup, one with minor injuries. “Please stay off the roads if possible. Begging again! Hazardous conditions,” read a tweet from VDOT’s Salem office.

Many Americans are coping with the dangerous winter storm that combined high winds and ice on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.

Winter Storm Izzy dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas of western North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S., a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado with 118 mph winds struck southwest Florida.

The storm system could cause hazardous driving conditions over a large portion of the eastern U.S. through Monday as the wet roadways refreeze in southern states and the storm turns and moves northward through the Mid-Atlantic states and New England.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.