3-month-old drowns in Chevy Chase, mother arrested

A woman has been taken into custody after her infant drowned in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Officers responded to Summit Ave. at about noon Sunday for reports of a child drowning. The victim, just three months old, was taken to a hospital and later died.

“Everyone's just shocked and heartbroken in our neighborhood, and we're just thinking of the family right now and just wondering what happened,” said neighbor Katie Howard.

Detectives were on the scene combing through the house and searching for evidence. It is not yet known what happened leading up to the drowning.

News4 has been told the body of the infant is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding that infant's death.

