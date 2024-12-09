Mother accused of drowning 3-month-old in Chevy Chase charged with 1st-degree murder

A mother accused of drowning her 3-month-old baby in a bathtub in their Chevy Chase, Maryland, home Sunday is charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Mackenzie R. Colgan, 37, was arrested after first responders rushed to the 7300 block of Summit Avenue about noon because someone reported a child drowning. The baby, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Colgan told police she had woken up in the morning with a plan to “end everything” by killing her husband, her two children and herself, according to court documents.

Colgan told family members she was taking the baby to a second-floor bathroom for a bath. She filled a bathtub with water, then put an infant bathtub in the larger tub, the court documents say.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Colgan told authorities that she held the baby underwater until she knew the baby was dead, according to the court documents.

Colgan considered jumping out of a second-story window, but instead went and told the baby’s father what she’d done, court documents say.

The father ran upstairs and found the baby unresponsive in a bathtub still filled with water, court documents say. He gave the baby CPR and told the suspect to call 911.

Officers and fire rescue personnel arrived at the home shortly after noon, police said.

The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is set to conduct an autopsy.

Colgan was taken into custody at the scene and is due in court on Monday.

She spoke to police after being read her rights, court documents say.

Neighbors told News4 they were shocked to hear the tragic news.

“I think my first reaction was just shock. Like – ‘What? What do you mean? What happened?’” another neighbor, Megan Blainem said. “There's just no words, and I just really hope everyone’s okay, and obviously the family will be in our prayers.”

“I’m just heartbroken to learn what happened and shocked, but I'm thinking of the family who was affected and impacted. … It’s just really tragic and shocking,” neighbor Katie Howard said.

Howard, who lives down the street, says she made it a point to check up on her neighbors who she says witnessed first responders arriving at the home. Howard says she doesn't know the family impacted too well but says this is a tight-knit community that is now going through a difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.