Watch Live: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto 295 in DC; Several Hurt

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto DC-295 in Northeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday, trapping a truck that started leaking diesel fuel and leaving at least six people injured, officials say.

Chopper4 footage shows the bridge on top of three lanes of the roadway. Fencing hangs over three lanes of traffic in the opposite direction.

Debris including slabs of concrete and metal fencing piled over the wheel of a vehicle at one end of the bridge, which appeared to have completely detached from a staircase nearby.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

Four people taken to a hospital with injuries and two others were assessed, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Earlier, they reported three people with minor injuries.

At least two vehicles appear to be under the fallen bridge, below a large sign for the Benning Road exit.

A hazardous materials team responded to a truck that was partially under the bridge and leaking fuel. Another vehicle was struck by debris, DC Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters checked for cars underneath the collapsed bridge and reported no one was trapped.

The bridge at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE collapsed, bringing traffic to a halt on the freeway, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

Traffic backups were reported on DC-295 after the collapse, stretching about 3 miles northbound and 1.5 miles southbound.

Information wasn’t immediately released on what may have prompted the collapse or whether anyone was walking on the bridge at the time.

Editor's Note: The collapse occurred on DC-295, north of Interstate 295.

