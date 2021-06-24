All lanes of DC-295 are back open early Thursday after a pedestrian bridge crashed down onto the roadway. At least five people were hurt.

Lanes were open in both directions between US-50 and the 11th Street Bridge as of 5 a.m., hours earlier than expected.

THIS MORNING - The pedestrian bridge debris is cleared, and vehicles are back on DC 295 again after Wednesday’s collapse. More on the wreck, and questions raised about the bridge’s condition all am on @News4Today pic.twitter.com/RCahGTSbl8 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) June 24, 2021

The bridge was recently rated in poor condition. It crumbled after it was struck by a truck driving underneath it.

Previous story: Officials said Wednesday that they misstated the condition of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed onto DC-295 in Northeast Washington, D.C., after a crash, leaving at least five people injured and trapping a truck that leaked gallons of diesel fuel into drains.

The impact of a collision pulled down the bridge about 11:50 a.m. and spurred more crashes. Crime scene and police investigators are trying to determine the cause of the initial crash, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart said.

Officials first said the bridge was last inspected in February and there were no structural concerns. But later, Geldart said that in April 2019 the bridge had been given a 5, or "fair," rating on a national scale from 0 to 9. After it was inspected in February, the bridge received a 4, or "poor," rating.

Five people were hurt but are expected to be OK. News4's Pat Collins spoke with witnesses.

A rating of 4 is "the threshold that prompts the multiyear planning process to replace the bridge," Geldart said. "During today's initial readout to the media, we misstated the condition of Bridge 66."

Five people who were in cars nearby were taken to hospitals with injuries, Geldart said. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. DC Fire and EMS also said two people were evaluated but not hospitalized.

Chopper4 footage shows the bridge on top of three lanes of the roadway. Fencing hangs over three lanes of traffic in the opposite direction.

“Everything we see in the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its mooring,” Geldart said, adding that the findings are preliminary. "We do believe this was caused by the collision."

Geldart also said the road should be reopened by morning rush hour, nearly half a day earlier than originally planned, while officials reconstruct the crash and clean up the wreckage.

"Avoid the area," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “I’m very thankful for our first responders who got here very quickly."

Authorities are investigating whether a truck hit the bridge, which Geldart estimates is 14 feet high.

City leaders say that truck should have been able to fit under the bridge, but they are going to inspect all other bridges along the road that the truck passed under.

Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports on the pedestrian bridge collapse that left five people injured in Northeast D.C. The incident caused major traffic delays.

The truck was partially trapped under the debris and leaked about 25 gallons of diesel fuel into nearby drains. A hazardous materials team put down a substance to absorb diesel and mitigate the risk to waterways, a D.C. Department of Energy & Environment spokesperson said.

The D.C. Department of Energy & Environment initially said the truck was carrying 500 of gallons of fuel. It's unclear what, if any, cargo the rollback truck was transporting.

Debris including slabs of concrete and metal fencing were seen piled over the truck at one end of the bridge, which appeared to have completely detached from a staircase and platform.

A car near the bridge had a shattered windshield and bent roof.

A construction worker who was on his way to work told News4 in Spanish that he heard a crack, saw the bridge fall and slammed on the brakes.

“I feel blessed because in that moment you think you’re going to die," he said.

Firefighters checked for cars underneath the collapsed bridge and initially reported no one was trapped. DC Fire and EMS first reported three minor injuries.

The bridge that collapsed over DC-295 connected Polk Street NE to the western side of Kenilworth Avenue NW near Douglas Street NE.

The bridge was flanked by sets of stairs leading to platforms that are still standing. Those must be inspected to see if they're structurally sound after the crash, officials said.

DC-295 was at first expected be shut down between U.S. 50/New York Avenue and the Interstate 695 interchange (near the 11th Street Bridge) until 10 p.m. Thursday, but Geldart said it could reopen much earlier.

That's north of the official Interstate 295 area.

There will be local resident access, but anyone else should avoid the area, D.C. said.

Wednesday morning's bridge collapse brought traffic to a halt on the freeway, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said.

Traffic backups were reported on DC-295 after the collapse, stretching at least 3 miles northbound and 1.5 miles southbound.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and southbound traffic is diverted to Eastern Avenue, MATOC said.

Editor's Note: The collapse occurred on DC-295, north of Interstate 295.

