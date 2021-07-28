26-Year-Old Arrested for Murder of 92-Year-Old Roommate, Montgomery County Police Say

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after telling officers she killed her 92-year-old roommate, Montgomery County Police said Wednesday.

First responders arrived at a residence on Spruell Drive in Kensington around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning for a death investigation. When they got there, the suspect, Julia Birch, told them she had killed Nancy Ann Frankel, police said.

Authorities said they found Frankel’s body in the home and recovered evidence that supported Birch’s statement.

After Birch was taken into custody, she was interviewed by Montgomery County Police and allegedly admitted to killing Frankel and then calling 911 to report the death.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday, police said.

Birch is being held without bond.

More details about their relationship or the motive of the killing were not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.