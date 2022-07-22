Fatal Shooting

21 Indicted in Fatal Bar Shooting in Maryland

Twenty-one people have been charged in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Waldorf, Maryland, in 2020.

Investigators say one person was killed and three others were injured when two motorcycle clubs clashed at Room 301, a cigar and hookah lounge on Crain Highway.

Police said several shots were fired inside.

Dontrell Watson of Upper Marlboro was killed.

Several law enforcement agencies from the region assisted in the investigation.

