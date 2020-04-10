2 Virginia Liquor Stores Close After Employees’ Family Members Test Positive

A Northern Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control store is closed Friday after the store manager’s significant other tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said in a press release.

The Graham Park Plaza ABC store located at 7263 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church will be closed until further notice. Customers will not be able to place online orders for pickup at these stores during the closure, however the nearby ABC store located at 7200 Little River Turnpike in Annandale will be open for business from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Another store in Richmond was closed Friday after an employee’s family member tested positive, as well.

Both employees are in self-quarantine, authorities said. For the safety of employees and customers, both stores will undergo thorough deep cleaning and sanitization per Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, ABC said. The stores will be closed until ABC has determined the risk has been eliminated.

“While no employees at either store have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, we are closing the stores out of an abundance of caution,” said ABC CEO Travis Hill. “We will continue to check in with those employees, and follow VDH and CDC guidance on when to reopen these stores.”

Since the beginning of the health crisis, ABC has closed six stores due to the virus. Two of those stores located in Virginia Beach and Richmond have both now been reopened after following VDH and CDC guidance for store sanitization and employee quarantine, ABC said.