2 Suspects, 16 and 19, Arrested in Killing of Fredericksburg Teen

U.S. marshals took two teenagers into custody in the shooting death of an 18-year-old high school student in Fredericksburg, Virginia, last month.

Jasiah Smith, 18, was found lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Chadwick Court at about 3 p.m. March 26, according to a Fredericksburg Police Department release. Smith died a short time later at a hospital, police said.

Jasiah Smith was set to graduate from James Monroe High School in a few months. News4's Julie Carey reports police are hoping someone will come forward with information in his killing.

Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, is charged with second-degree murder. A 16-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder.

They were found in Temple Hills, Maryland, Thursday afternoon and are being held without bond, police said.

Smith, who was a senior at James Monroe High School, had been hanging out with some friends in the parking lot near a basketball court when he was shot, police said.