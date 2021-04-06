Frederick

2 Shot in Frederick, Maryland; ‘Active Shooter Investigation' Underway

By NBC Washington Staff

Two people were shot in Frederick, Maryland, and flown to a hospital for treatment, officials say. An "active shooter investigation" is underway.

The suspect is “down,” a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, Frederick police said. 

Victims were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Information on their conditions was not immediately released. 

Several roads in the area were closed. Frederick Community College told students to follow a “lockdown alert.” 

Police are set to give an update later Tuesday morning.

