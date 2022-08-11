Northwest DC

2 People Shot Outside Club in Northwest DC

Police say a man was found unconscious and not breathing outside the nightclub Assets.

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A part of Dupont Circle is shut down after two people were shot outside a club located on Florida and Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. at around 9:40 p.m on Thursday.

Police say a person was killed outside the nightclub Assets. Another person was taken to the hospital after he was found conscious and breathing.

Eye witnesses say they saw a car drive by and someone open fire. Neighbors described hearing at least 20 shots.

Police say they believe there were multiple shooters, and a silver car was involved.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay with News4 for continuous coverage.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us