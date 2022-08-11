2 People Shot Outside Club in Northwest DC

A part of Dupont Circle is shut down after two people were shot outside a club located on Florida and Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. at around 9:40 p.m on Thursday.
Police say a person was killed outside the nightclub Assets. Another person was taken to the hospital after he was found conscious and breathing.
Eye witnesses say they saw a car drive by and someone open fire. Neighbors described hearing at least 20 shots.
Police say they believe there were multiple shooters, and a silver car was involved.
