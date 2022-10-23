2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes

Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say.

In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

About 30 minutes later in Montgomery County, authorities responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a 39-year-old man in the roadway, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

One of the drivers involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police said.

Both crashes are under investigation.

Montgomery County has had about 10 fatal pedestrian crashes so far in 2022.

