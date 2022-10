A hit and run resulted in a death near Midcounty Hwy. and Miller Fall Rd. in Montgomery County on Saturday night, police said.

Police closed Midcounty Hwy. at eastbound Washington Grove Ln. as a result of the accident. Delays are expected.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Midcounty Hwy. is closed at eastbound Washington Grove Ln. as the result of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.



Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.



Expect significant delays. #MCPNews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/JEkqJ1Qc4H — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 23, 2022

Continue with News4 for this developing story.