2 more suspects arrested in Langley Park shooting that killed 2-year-old

Two more people, both teenagers, have been arrested in the exchange of gunfire that killed a 2-year-old boy in Langley Park, Maryland at the beginning of the month, police said.

Both of those teenagers, one 15 years old and the other 16 years old, are being charged with murder as adults.

There are now four people in custody for the shooting, according to Prince George's County police. Last week, police arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr. and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios, both of Lewisdale, Maryland.

Fuentes and Turcios have both been charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

Two more suspects are still at large.

Courtesy Prince George's County Police

Fuentes and Turcios were with two other men in a stolen car that had been carjacked on Feb. 8, police said. They were shooting at another group of people -- the two teenagers arrested Friday. The two other men in the stolen car are still at large.

Stray gunfire struck 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres and his teenage mother that Thursday evening. His mother was pushing the boy in a stroller when gunfire erupted.

A detective in the area heard the shots and went to the scene, finding the young mother and child suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard, Prince George's County police said.

“I have a small infant who’s been shot,” the detective radioed in.

Paramedics soon arrived and rushed Jeremy to Children's National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Prince George's County community gathered to grieve a 2-year-old boy killed in a shootout. News4’s Walter Morris reports the Prince George’s County's Latino Affairs Liaison brought residents together for a healing circle.

His mother has been released from the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, according to police.

No names for the two teenagers arrested Friday have been shared by police. Police are still looking for the two other individuals in the car, and asking for help from the public.

According to police, just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 7, the night before the deadly shootout, one of the two people of interest is seen on surveillance video getting out of a 2003 gold Ford Explorer. That man then walked into a convenience store in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The second person of interest is seen on surveillance video standing at the counter inside of the store.

The Ford Explorer had been carjacked earlier the morning of Feb. 7, and police say it is the same SUV the shooters fled in after two-year-old Jeremy was shot.

"That young baby did not deserve to die because someone wants to come out here and play with guns,” Asst. Chief Vernon Hale III said the night of the shooting. "Bullets come down, and they have real consequences."

Anyone with information about the two people still at large, or about the crime, is asked to contact police.