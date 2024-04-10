2 men killed in separate hit-and-runs in Montgomery County, just days apart

Two deadly hit-and-run crashes have devastated two separate families in Montgomery County, Maryland, just days apart. Both cases remained unsolved as of Wednesday evening, and police were looking for answers.

Both crashes occurred in the past week, with one on Veirs Mill Road and the other on Randolph Road.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Jacques Price, was the father of a 5-year-old son.

Investigators say Price was riding his skateboard Monday morning near Veirs Mill Road and Monterrey Drive when the driver of a white Acura TL hit him.

Price's father, Marcus Glivings, said their family is devastated. Price was a hard worker who loved skating and music, his dad said.

“He was one of the best sons that you can have,” Glivings said.

Police are searching for the driver and their Acura, which likely has damage to the front right corner. It is missing portions of the bumper and likely has broken or missing lights. The car could be parked somewhere out of sight, police said.

Price's death came just three days after another deadly hit-and-run.

On Friday night, police say, the driver of a 2023 Honda Odyssey drove over a curb on Randolph Road at Kimblewick Drive, striking 52-year-old Ronaldo Franzese.

The driver of the Odyssey remained on the scene. But after Franzese fell to the ground, another car also hit him, and the second driver sped off on New Hampshire Avenue.

Police believe that investigators have found the vehicle involved in the crash on Friday. It was a white Acura, but a different one than the car involved in Monday's crash, police said.

The two crashes are the first deadly hit-and-runs in the county this year. Last year there were 34 deadly car crashes. Thirteen pedestrians were killed. One of those crashes was a hit-and-run.

Price’s father said he’s seeking answers about what happened to his son.

“It’s surreal. We just want justice to be served and find the person that did this,” he said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.