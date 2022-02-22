2 Men Charged in Woodbridge Crash That Killed 82-Year-Old: Police

Two men have been charged in a crash in Woodbridge, Virginia, earlier this month that damaged several vehicles and killed an 82-year-old man, police said.

The collision, which involved four cars, happened on Feb. 14 near Jefferson Davis Highway and Wigglesworth Way, Prince William County police said.

According to the investigation, a Hyundai Elantra was exiting a parking lot into Jefferson Davis Highway when it hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling southbound on that same road. The impact caused the Jeep to cross into the northbound lanes and collide head-on with a Lincoln Town Car, which then rotated and was ultimately struck by a Mercedes GLE 2017.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car died in the crash. He was identified as John Joseph Angevine, 82, of Beltsville, Maryland.

The operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 27-year-old Marvin Cabrera Martínez, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercedes GLE, a 68-year-old woman, was also seriously hurt and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Elantra, 23-year-old Edgardo Miguel Zambrano, suffered minor injuries.

Prince William County Police said Tuesday that the inquiry revealed that Zambrano’s and Cabrera’s actions contributed to the crash.

Zambrano was charged with failure to stop before entering a highway and failure to turn into the rightmost lane, authorities said.

Cabrera Martínez, who did not have a driver’s license, was traveling at more than double the speed limit of 35 mph in an active construction zone, police said. He was charged with reckless driving by speed and no operator’s license.

Both drivers were released on a court summons.

All the people injured have since been released from the hospital, police said