2 Hurt in Northwest DC Row House Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a fire broke out early Monday in a row house in Northwest D.C., officials say. 

A home in the 700 block of Rittenhouse Street NW caught fire. Photos by DC Fire and EMS show shattered windows and ladders propped up against the building. 

Two elderly residents were treated by medics, fire officials said at about 4:30 a.m. 

Two patients were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. No information on the nature of the injuries was released. 

The fire in the end unit row house was confined to the kitchen and brought under control, the fire department said. A crew searched for any spread of the blaze. 

