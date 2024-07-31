2 hurt in food truck fire near National Mall

Two men are seriously hurt after a fire involving a food truck Wednesday near the National Mall, authorities say.

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW, near the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Video from DC Fire and EMS shows smoke pouring out of the blackened vehicle.

Food truck fire 1400 block Constitution Ave NW. 1 food truck well involved on arrival. Fire knocked down. EMS will be transporting 2 adult males with critical injuries. @SecretService uniformed EMT provided critical initial care. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/UxYSisFvUs — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) July 31, 2024

The Secret Service provided initial critical care to the fire victims, DC FEMS said. They were taken to hospitals with critical injuries; one man's condition later improved to serious condition, the department said.

Crews removed, cooled and secured propane tanks, DC FEMS said.

Information was not immediately released on what sparked the fire. Officials were expected to provide an update.

