2 hurt in food truck fire near National Mall

The fire broke out Wednesday on Constitution Avenue NW, near the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture

By NBC Washington Staff

DC Fire and EMS

Two men are seriously hurt after a fire involving a food truck Wednesday near the National Mall, authorities say.

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue NW, near the Washington Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Video from DC Fire and EMS shows smoke pouring out of the blackened vehicle.

The Secret Service provided initial critical care to the fire victims, DC FEMS said. They were taken to hospitals with critical injuries; one man's condition later improved to serious condition, the department said.

Crews removed, cooled and secured propane tanks, DC FEMS said.

Information was not immediately released on what sparked the fire. Officials were expected to provide an update.

