2 Hurt, 1 Unaccounted for After Fire Damages Multiple Ashburn Homes: Officials

Two people are hurt, and one person was unaccounted for early Tuesday in Ashburn, Virginia, after a fire damaged multiple homes, leveling one house and appearing to destroy two others, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 42900 block of Nashua Court about 1:20 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Loudoun County fire officials said.

Investigators say the fire was consuming one single-family home when they arrived and spread to three others.

Crews battled flames in subfreezing cold and breezy conditions that may have whipped up the flames. The water used to fight the flames froze into icicles and frosty residue that covered scorched debris.

Two people were rushed to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital. They lived in the home where the fire started, which is considered a total loss, officials said.

One other person was unaccounted for. Everyone else escaped, officials said. No firefighters were reported injured.

Nine adults and two children were displaced, officials said.

One home was reduced to a pile of smoldering rubble. A neighboring house was gutted: Walls were gone, windows blown out and charred beams exposed. The exterior of a third home was blackened and the roof was damaged, video from the scene shows.

As of 5:30 a.m., the bulk of the fire was out, but firefighters were working on putting out hot spots. An investigation is underway.

Information on what may have caused the blaze wasn't immediately released.

