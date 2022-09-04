2 Dead, 3 Injured in Prince George's County Crashes

Two people are dead and three are injured after two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, authorities say.

Police responded to a two-car crash northbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 495 at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Park Police said. When authorities arrived at the crash they found one person trapped.

Traffic Alert: Crash investigation northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in area of Rt. 495. Traffic diverted to Rt. 495. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) September 4, 2022

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult female was taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second crash occurred about an hour later at the 3200 Block of Brown Station Road in Upper Marlboro. There was a vehicle collision that trapped one individual, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

Authorities declared one individual dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The BW Parkway had road closures for several hours in the morning. During the closures, traffic was diverted to East-West Highway.

The causes of the crashes are still under investigation.