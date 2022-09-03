Largo

1 Hurt After Shooting Reported in Mall Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police

By NBC Washington Staff

Police Generic TLMD
NBC Bay Area, File

Police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. Prince George's County police previously stated that two people were shot inside an AMC theater, but that was not the case, the department said.

The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. One person was injured running away from the scene, police said.

It is unclear if anyone was shot.

No arrests have been made.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

News4 is working to learn more about this developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

LargoPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYgun violenceAMC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us