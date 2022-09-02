T-Shirts Celebrate Prince George's County

An online store is celebrating the culture and experiences of Prince George's County with T-shirts.

The clothing line is nostalgia that Prince Georgians can appreciate, as it highlights what makes the county unique.

Created in 2019, the line started by highlighting the cities and towns in the county, then expanded to experiences like the “Surviving Camp Schmidt” T-shirt.

“If you went to public school in PG County, or maybe private, but certainly public school, you went on a field trip to Camp Schmidt or you at least knew about it,” the clothing line’s creator said.

There's also a shirt paying tribute to the three-circle design from the old Landover Mall.

The shirts draw on nostalgia, highlighting where Prince Georgians are from and how they speak.

“Slang, just things about the way we talk,” the creator said. “Sort of, if you’re from here, if you know you know.”

Like the “PGCounty vs Errybody “T-shirt.

While Prince George's has moved away from the abbreviated PG nickname, this clothing line celebrates it.

“If you’re from here, you know that pretty girl county, gorgeous Prince George’s, those are things I knew about growing up,” the creator said.

Learn more about the merchandise at PGCNTY.com. Its Instagram also celebrates the culture of Prince George's County and the successes of people born and raised there.