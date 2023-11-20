2 children hit, killed while walking to school in Prince George's County, police say

A car hit and killed two children who were walking to an elementary school in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday morning, police say.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Riverdale and Taylor roads, the Riverdale Park Police Department said. The children were walking to nearby Riverdale Elementary School at the time, police said.

Medics took the children to a hospital in critical condition, and they later died, police said.

Police said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

Video shows police tape surrounding the intersection, which is a four-way stop directly across from the school parking lot and main entrance. A large, black van sat within the taped off area. It's still unclear if that was the car involved in the crash. A few feet away from the van, a backpack could be seen lying on a sidewalk.

Officers have shut down the intersection as they investigate.

After the crash, Riverdale Elementary School told parents they could pick up their children from school if they wished and many children could be seen lining up outside to get checked out for the day, News4's Paul Wagner reported.

No further information was immediately available about the victims or what happened.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.