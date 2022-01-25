18-Year-Old Man Arrested in the Murder of 19-Year-Old in University Park

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of a 19-year-old man found fatally shot inside a crashed car in University Park, Maryland, in November, Prince George's County police announced Tuesday.

Andrés Aguilar, of University Park, was arrested Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C., and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Luis Miguel Utrera, of Hyattsville.

According to a preliminary investigation, Aguilar shot Utrera during a drug-related robbery late last year, police said.

On the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2021, officers from the University Park Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street for a report of a shooting and a vehicle crash, police said.

They found Utrera “unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree. He had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Aguilar was developed as a suspect using different investigation techniques and with help from University Park police, authorities said.

Police said in December they had a warrant and were searching for Aguilar.

Aguilar was taken into custody last week with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Aguilar is currently detained in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The University Park police chief told News4 after the shooting that it had been more than 10 years since they'd had a homicide in their town.

CORRECTION (Jan. 25, 2021; 1:42 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the suspect's name in one instance.