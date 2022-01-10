18-Year-Old Killed, Man Shot in Eye in Hybla Valley

An 18-year-old is dead and a man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the eye after two shootings Saturday evening off Richmond Highway in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County. Police say the suspected gunman shot someone he knew and then shot a driver who refused to give him a ride.

Kebbren Leigh-Gaye died after the first shooting. He was a recent graduate of Mount Vernon High School, where he played football, his father told News4.

Fairfax County police say Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20, of Alexandria, shot and killed Leigh-Gaye after they fought at a bus stop at Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Dart Drive.

Detectives say Cochran shot Leigh-Gaye and ran to the parking lot of the nearby 7-Eleven, at 3100 Lockheed Blvd. He approached a driver and asked for a ride.

“When he was denied, he fired one round, which struck an adult man in the eye,” police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the area at about 6:20 p.m. They say they found Cochran in the parking lot of a nearby Taco Bell with a handgun and property belonging to Leigh-Gaye.

Cochran was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding and robbery. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Leigh-Gaye was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The driver who was shot in the eye was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Speaking with News4 by phone on Sunday, Kebba Gaye remembered his only child as “full of life” and said, “his kindness was hit biggest weakness.”

“When you asked him what he cared about, it was always God and family,” Gaye said.

The grieving father recalled Leigh-Gaye spending hours shoveling snow for family members and neighbors following Monday’s snowstorm.

Leigh-Gaye graduated from Mount Vernon High School in June and was of the school football team’s best wide receivers, his father said.

Fairfax County police say the homicide investigation is their first of 2022.