18-year-old Howard University student struck, killed by car on campus

Hundreds gathered at Howard University on Monday to remember a student who was fatally struck by a car on campus last week. Officials told the student newspaper that a faculty member was behind the wheel.

Mohammad Samura, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was struck just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Fairmont and 6th streets NW on April 11 and died on Sunday, D.C. police and school officials said. He was 18.

“Tragedies like this don’t happen often, but when they do, it feels like everything has to stop,” student Folajinmi Awofeso said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a blue Audi sedan was traveling at a high speed when it hit a parked car, eventually going onto the curb and striking Samura.

Police did not provide the driver's name and have not said if charges will be filed.

“It happened on this campus, you know, so we have to stand together to pay respects to someone who is in our community,” student Noraa Maxey said.

At the moving memorial, flowers were left by the flagpole and students wiped away tears.

“It happened so close, like on this campus–and that part was just really hard to grasp for me,” student Alicia Hooks said.

The university said Samura was a computer information systems major who made the School of Business’ dean's list. He also "demonstrated great skills as a member of the University’s award-winning ESports Team," a press release states.

“The university extends our profound condolences and prayers to his family, friends, classmates and instructors during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished moments shared with him,” University President Ben Vinson III said.

Additional details about the crash were not provided.

“This is unbelievable, and it’s just in moments like these where we really have to… really take care of the people around us,” Awofeso said.

A representative for the university said counseling services are available to students and staff who need them.