17-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Alexandria: Police

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue at about 11:29 p.m. At the location, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his upper body, the Alexandria Police Department said in a release.

The teenager was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police arrested another 17-year-old boy who is an Arlington County resident in connection with the shooting. He was charged with underage possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria police at 703-746-4444.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.