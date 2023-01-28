Sex Assault Suspect Accused of Posing as Uber Driver in DC

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man arrested this week posed as an Uber driver and sexually assaulted two women, D.C. police said.

Claudio Vizcarra, 45, of Bethesda is charged with first-degree and misdemeanor sexual abuse for the alleged assaults last year.

The first victim told investigators in April she was leaving Sauf Haus Bier Hall on 18th Street NW in Dupont Circle and had trouble getting an Uber, police said. Vizcarra pulled up in a white Honda Accord and offered her a ride.

The victim said as he was driving her home, he pulled over somewhere in the city and raped her. She took a picture of him as he dropped her off, investigators said.

Detectives say Vizcarra picked up the second victim in October on 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan after a Halloween party and assaulted her as he drove her home.

According to court documents, the victim called her friends, who took a picture of her car when he dropped her off, which resulted in police finding his house.

DNA and other evidence collected from his home matched samples collected from the first victim's shirt police said.

Vizcarra was arrested Wednesday and released with high-intensity supervision.

“Mr. Vizcarra is innocent of these charges and intends to put forth a vigorous defense,” his attorney told News4. “When all the relevant facts come to light, Mr. Vizcarra will be exonerated.”

Detectives say there may be more victims, and they’re turning to the public for help. Anyone who knows anything should call D.C. police.