4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening.

D.C. police believe the scene of the shooting was in the 1800 block of 28th Place SE.

Authorities do not know if the child was shot accidentally or intentionally.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.