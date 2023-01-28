gun violence

4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police

D.C. police believe the scene of the shooting was in the 1800 block of 28th Place SE.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening.

Authorities do not know if the child was shot accidentally or intentionally. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DC
