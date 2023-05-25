15-Year-Old Suspect Sought in Attempted Murder on School Bus, DC Killing

U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement are searching for a 15-year-old accused of attempted murder on a Prince George’s County school bus, and sources say the teen is also wanted in a D.C. homicide.

The teen, who goes by “Baby K,” is accused of trying to shoot another teen, and is connected to the killing of a D.C. woman whose teen sister was arrested in the school bus attack, law enforcement sources tell News4, describing the cases as not connected.

A teenager known as Baby K is sought in two troubling D.C. area crimes.

3 in Custody in School Bus Attack Where Gun Malfunctioned, Police Say

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Baby K boarded a bus with two other teens on the afternoon on May 1 and began to attack a teenage victim. The attack stemmed from a dispute, Prince George’s County police said.

Baby K then tried to shoot the victim multiple times, but investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, and the victim was left with minor injuries, police said. Ammunition was found on the bus.

Police say they have arrested the two other teens seen in the bus attack, a 14-year-old boy from Suitland and a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills.

A 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill described by prosecutors as the “mastermind” of the attack has also been arrested. All three are charged with adults.

Two of three teens accused in an assault on a school bus in Oxon Hill have been charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder.

Baby K faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses in the school bus attack. He's being charged as an adult.

Prince George’s police and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are looking for the suspect and offering rewards of $2,500 and $10,000.

‘Baby K’ Also Sought in DC Homicide

Two days after the bus attack, 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy of Northeast D.C. was found shot to death in a residential building in the 3700 block of Jamison Street NE, D.C. police said.

McCoy was the older sister of the girl arrested in the school bus attack, law enforcement sources tell News4. Sources also say they believe the motives in each case were different.

Baby K is wanted in McCoy’s homicide, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News4. A $25,000 reward is available in that case.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sort of charges Baby K may face in the killing.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.