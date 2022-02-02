15-Year-Old Killed, Another Teen Injured in Greenbelt Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night near the 7800 block of Mandan Road, behind Eleanor Roosevelt High School, police said.

Police, who received multiple calls reporting the shooting, arrived at the scene around 8:55 p.m. to investigate. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old –– both males –– with serious gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries, and the 19-year-old remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, recounted her close encounter with the shooting. She said she heard about three or four shots.

“We hadn’t even made it to the concrete steps to my building before everything transpired,” she recalled.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.