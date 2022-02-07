13-Year-Old Boy Intentionally Shot by Man in Southeast DC, Police Say

Police are searching for two suspects after they say a man and woman walked up to a 13-year-old boy and one of them opened fire in Southeast D.C. Monday.

D.C. police Commander Darnel Robinson said the man and woman walked up to the teenager in the evening, as he was standing on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE near Minnesota Avenue.

The man fired several rounds, and the teen was the intended target. He was hit twice, and the suspects then ran away from the scene, police said.

The victim was found conscious, breathing and is now at a hospital, according to authorities. He is expected to survive his injuries.

“It is disheartening to hear a 13-year-old being involved in gun violence at 4 p.m. especially, on a main thoroughfare of Pennsylvania Avenue. We are in the preliminary stages and hope we bring those to justice that were involved,” Robinson said.

Kira Starks walks her dog just feet away from where the shooting happened.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary,” she said. “It makes me very concerned for the future of the District just because these are the kids that are going to grow up to be our leaders.”

Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and attempting to determine the motive of the shooting.

While detectives investigate, Starks hopes they catch the shooter.

“Just so that way there's justice for the family and hopefully that will somehow bring an end to all of this,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police.