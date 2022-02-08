14-Year-Old Girl Arrested in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Boy in DC; Victim's Mother Speaks From Hospital

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and wounding a 13-year-old boy in Southeast D.C., police said. The victim's mother spoke to News4 about the ordeal from her son's hospital room.

"It's been stressful, very stressful," she said. "I'm thankful that he's OK."

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE for a report of a shooting, where they found the teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim's mother, who did not want to provide her name, said her son was waiting to take a bus home from middle school when he was shot.

"It's crazy. Like I just wouldn't expect that, sending your child to school and you get that phone call that he's been shot," she said. "He's not into the streets, he's just a good boy. So it really shook the whole family to know that something like that happened to him."

The teenage suspect, who was not named, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, D.C. police said.

"They need to be off the streets, because if it's not my son, it's someone else's," the boy's mother said. She said she did not know the potential motive for the shooting.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

"Nothing like this has ever happened in our family, so he's just recovering from surgery and we're taking it one day at a time," the boy's mother said.

Authorities had said Monday that a man and woman approached the victim before the man opened fire. It is unclear if they are still searching for an adult suspect.