1-year-old missing from DC was last seen on Halloween

D.C. police are desperately searching for a missing 1-year-old girl.

Morgan Carter went missing on Halloween but wasn’t reported missing until Monday, Nov. 11, D.C. police said.

Carter was last seen at about noon on Oct. 31 on the 5300 block of E Street SE in D.C. near the Maryland border. She was wearing a pink and black jacket, police said.

She may be with 31-year-old Peguy Sikadi, police said late Monday.

Carter is Black and has brown eyes. Her hair is black, and she was wearing braids, police said.

Authorities didn’t give further details on their relationship, how Carter disappeared or why more than a week passed before she was reported missing.

On Nov. 11, police announced Carter is considered critical missing. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a person is considered critically missing when they’re under 15, over 65 or believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about Carter or Sikadi is asked to contact D.C. police. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.