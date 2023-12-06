1 person killed in crash on I-95 in Prince William County

One person died in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, and traffic delays are ongoing.

The deadly crash happened on I-95 northbound just before VA-294/Exit 158 in the Woodbridge area shortly before 9 a.m., the Virginia State Police said.

Three left lanes are blocked and one right lane is open to traffic as police investigate. Traffic was backed up 6 miles as of about 11 a.m.

UPDATE: Crash with Injury. I-95 NB before VA-294 (Exit 158). Prince William County, VA. 3 left travel lanes remain blocked for crash investigation activity. Traffic gets by using the right transition lane. Delays are appx 6 miles. Express Lanes will be remain open NB until noon — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 6, 2023

Police haven't released any more details yet about the crash or the person killed.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.