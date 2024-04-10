Northeast DC

1 killed, 5 shot including children, in Northeast DC shooting: Police

Police say the suspects drove up and shot into a crowd in the 1100 block of 21st Street NE and then took off in a light blue Toyota sedan with no front tags, dark tints and black rims.

By Briana Trujillo

One person was killed and five others, including children, were shot Wednesday in Northeast D.C., authorities said. 

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at around 6:15 p.m. the suspects drove up and shot into a crowd in the 1100 block of 21st Street NE and then took off in a light blue Toyota sedan with no front tags, dark tints and black rims.

One person was declared dead at the scene, police said. 

Two boys, ages 9 and 12, and one woman and two men were shot and taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

The suspect vehicle is “possibly occupied with two shooters inside,” authorities said. Anyone who sees it or has any information should call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

After the gunfire, the victims who could run ran for their lives into nearby apartments, News4's Jackie Bensen reported. Police cordoned off a large area as they investigated. 

More information on the motive for the shooting or descriptions of suspects was not provided. Police said the new real-time D.C. crime center was used to capture photos of the wanted vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

