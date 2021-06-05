1 Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Nightlife Neighborhoods

One person was killed and two people were injured as gunfire erupted in two separate shootings hours apart in Northwest D.C. neighborhoods known for their nightlife crowds, just as bars and restaurants are adjusting to reopening.

The first shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday near the corner of 7 and T Streets Northwest in the Shaw area, just a block from the Howard Theatre, D.C. police said.

A man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection. Both were transported to a nearby trauma center, where the man was pronounced dead.

D.C. police identified the man as 31-year-old Clifton Smith of Southeast D.C.

Smith is the 80th victim of homicide this year in the District, according to police data.

The woman shot is expected to recover.

News4’s Shomari Stone saw Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) homicide detectives examining a sprawling crime scene along a sidewalk next to a bank in the 1900 block of 7th Street.

D.C. police say they’re looking for a Silver Nissan Infiniti with Maryland plates last seen driving south toward S Street Northwest in connection to this case.

Five hours after the shooting in Shaw, officers and D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest, just north of Dupont Circle.

A man was found shot outside of Assets nightclub at the corner of Connecticut and Florida Avenues Northwest, a watch commander with MPD’s Second District said.

The man was transported from the scene with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

It’s unclear if the nightclub was open at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

